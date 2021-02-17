LISTEN: José González Shares First-Ever Spanish-Language Release “El Invento”















Visionary singer-songwriter-guitarist José González has announced today’s premiere of his first new song in more than five years. “El Invento” is available today via Mute at all DSPs and streaming services. “El Invento” – which follows the 2015 release of González’s acclaimed third solo album, VESTIGES & CLAWS – marks the Gothenburg, Sweden-based artist’s only publicly released song to feature lyrics in Spanish, for which he credits his young daughter with helping him during the writing process. Check out the song below..

“Every now and then I try to write lyrics in Spanish – this time I succeeded! I guess talking to Laura in Spanish every day helped. I started writing ‘El Invento’ around 2017 when she was born. The song is about the questions – who we are, where we’re going and why? Whom can we thank for our existence? Historically, most traditions have invented answers to these questions. Thereof the name of the song: The Invention (god).”

photo credit: Hannele Fernström