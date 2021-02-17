Mike Doughty’s Ghost of Vroom Announces Debut LP















Ghost of Vroom – the new band comprised of veteran singer-songwriter Mike Doughty (Soul Coughing) and his longtime collaborator, bassist Andrew “Scrap” Livingston – have announced the release of their eagerly anticipated debut album. Ghost of Vroom 1arrives via Mod y Vi Records on Friday, March 19.

GHOST OF VROOM 1 is heralded by today’s premiere of the album’s first single, “I Hear the Ax Swinging,” available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Fans who pre-order GHOST OF VROOM 1 will receive a download of “I Hear The Ax Swinging.” An official companion video – directed by renowned humorist/cartoonist David Rees – is currently in post-production and will premiere later this month. Check out “I Hear the Ax Swinging” below…

Produced by Doughty and the legendary Mario Caldato Jr. (Beastie Boys, Jack Johnson, Seu Jorge), Ghost of Vroom 1 sees Ghost of Vroom fusing tense breakbeats, eclectic instrumentation, and Doughty’s celebrated lyrical dexterity to create a wildly inspired sound praised by American Songwriter for its “urgency and relevance…a beyond-perfect union, centered around a solid rhythm section, that elaborates on the hip-hop influences Doughty picked up as a young kid when he had just moved to New York in the late eighties.”

Recorded in Memphis, TN and completed at Caldato’s Eagle Rock studio space in Los Angeles a mere three days before California entered its first lockdown, the album follows last summer’s debut EP, GHOST OF VROOM 2, available via Mod y Vi Records on 12” black 180 gram vinyl with audio on Side A – including a vinyl-only exclusive instrumental track – and an etching of the cover artwork on Side B.

GHOST OF VROOM 2 includes the first single, “Rona Pollona,” joined by an animated music video streaming now at YouTube and can be heard below…

Photo Credit: Jamie Harmon