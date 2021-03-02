LISTEN: Lena Minder Delivers Haunting & Delicately Constructed Songcraft Via “Stay Around”















Lena Minder left her hometown of Zurich, Switzerland in 2017 and moved to Berlin. Under the artist name of Liv Summer the singer–songwriter released two EP’s, Liv Summer and Over Land and Sea. Minder toured extensively in Germany and Switzerland, as her audiences have always been fascinated by her warm voice and captivating stage presence.

Here we go with the gorgeous new single “Stay Around” (below) from Lena Minder. With stunning vocal layering and poignant guitar musing, Minder aurally navigates the track with a haunting vocal prowess that rekindles the warmth of Aldous Harding and Weyes Blood. “Stay Around” is a stunning expression of indie-folk artistry – an expressive and nimble effort from beginning to end.

This song was written just before Lena decided to move back to Switzerland in March 2020, knowing what she would miss and leave behind when she left Berlin. Then the pandemic started. This changed all her plans and she decided to stay in Berlin. “Stay Around” describes the state of accepting a break-up which has never been overcome.