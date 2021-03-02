Billy Strings Heads to Columbia, SC’s Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center For Four Shows















Billy Strings will perform four socially distanced shows at Columbia, SC’s Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center April 1-4. Tickets for the special concert series—which will be sold in “coves”—go on-sale this Friday, March 5 at 11:00am ET/10:00am CT. Full ticket details can be found HERE.

These new performances are just the latest in-person events confirmed for Strings, who will return to the stage March 19-21 with three sold-out shows at St. Augustine FL’s The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre. He will also perform in Austin, TX on Sunday, March 28 as part of Luck Reunion and the Long Center’s “Long Live Music” concert series. Full details are available HERE.

The in-person dates follow an ambitious series of virtual concerts held over the last year, which will continue later this month: March 24 and 25 from New Orleans’ Tipitina’s and March 26 from Austin’s Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater. Broadcasting each night at 10:00pm ET/9:00pm CT via nugs.net, the performances will help raise money for local organizations in both cities: Save Tip’s in New Orleans and the SIMS Foundation in Austin. Tickets are on-sale now with a selection of purchase options, including a special bundle that includes access to all three shows. Full details can be found at 2nu.gs/BillyStringsWebcast. These three performances represent what are hopefully the final audience-free livestreams of the year. Of Strings’ most recent six-night “Déjà Vu Experiment” run at NY’s The Capitol Theatre, Glide declares, “a masterclass in musical improvisation as the four musicians effortlessly navigated this free-form cosmic journey with the patience and clear sense of purpose it requires.”