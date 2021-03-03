VIDEO PREMIERE: Inland Isle Delivers Big Laurel Canyon Sound on “Analise”















Emerging from the mountain town of Jackson, Wyoming, Inland Isle is a new indie folk-rock band whose members were bound to find each other in a small – but surprisingly deep – music scene.

On their eight-song debut album, Time Has Changed Us, Inland Isle reckons with the aftermath of upheaval in America and its effects on relationships, community and livelihoods. Set in dramatic, dirty rock landscapes tinged with psychedelia, the songs are anchored by accessible hooks and introspective lyrics crooned by songwriter-guitarist Pat Chadwick atop lush vocal harmonies.

“Grieving for our country/Lost sight of my home/My hands left your side/To fumble with my phone/Little tragedies I didn’t need to know,” Chadwick sings about a politically altered relationship on the moving title track.

Frequently confused as brothers at shows, Chadwick and lead guitarist Dusty Nichols both grew up in Massachusetts – and even lived in the same Boston-area neighborhood in their 20s – but never met until moving 2,300 miles away to secluded Jackson Hole. The had individually earned nods for their songwriting in prior bands. After those projects became dormant, this collaboration became a natural fit in the spring of 2019.

The Inland Isle lineup is rounded out by frequent collaborator and prolific musician Leif Routman as bassist, and Shawn Fleming, an intuitive drummer with industry engineering experience in LA and Portland, OR. With members now spending time in Portland and Boise, ID, Inland Isle is already building a fanbase across the Pacific Northwest.

The newly formed band quickly built its rapport by working out four-part harmonies at weekly vocal-only gatherings; trading out their instruments for copious amounts of wine. Those harmonies quickly became an indispensable part of their sound. Recorded in a Montana cabin, Time Has Changed Us was engineered and produced by Fleming and mastered by Brian Lucey (The Black Keys, The Shins).

Glide is thrilled to premiere the official video for “Analise” by Inland Isle. The song is a straight-forward pepped up Laurel Canyon influenced number that takes snippets of Jackson Browne, Dawes and the jangle of The Gin Blossoms into a folk-indie-rock winner.” The cinematic video was produced by Kathryn Jeffords and is a vivid and colorful portrayal of this righteous composition.

“Both in the song and video, “Analise” contrasts dark mental struggles with a beautiful, natural setting, and it explores the loss of a friend within that environment. Though the character is fictional, I wrote it as a reminder to reach out to my own friends more often, because you never really know what someone is going through. We originally had grand ideas of adding strings and making the song almost cinematic, but it ended up being a great showcase of what we can do alone as a four-piece, with just our main instruments and vocals,” says Pat Chadwick.

Photo by Lindley Rust