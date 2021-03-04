SONG PREMIERE: EJ Worland Drops Tight Visionary Grooves Via “Hard To Find”















You can paint Aussie artist EJ Worland as a visionary of sorts, as his music combines an effortless R&B feel mixed with modern groove flourishes that are seductively tight. One song after another makes for a party in your seat anthem that takes facets of Beck, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Mark Ronson into a tight retro-funked-up affair. Glide is premiering this get-down single where Worland’s broad soul vocabulary continues to expand..

‘Hard To Find’ is a song I wrote about taking a new direction and learning how to deal with the crippling voices of self-doubt, how to navigate a new path, and commit to change. I wasted too many years of my life listening to the voices of self-doubt. I wanted to write a song I could listen back to, which would remind me to be excited about this new endeavor rather than worry about whether it was going to work out or not.

When “Hard to Find” came together I wanted to write a song I could listen back to that would remind me to be excited about this new chapter of releasing music as a solo artist, rather than worrying about if it was going to work out or not. The opening lines of the song talk about a confused place I was in before I landed in LA where I started to find a community of friends and musicians, only to have the pandemic make it impossible to perform and ultimately stay. Back in Aus I linked with my good friend, director Kane Lehanneur of ‘The Sauce’, who helped me create the motion,” says Worland