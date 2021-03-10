LISTEN: Daggy Man Presents Reflective Folk Charm On “My Funeral”

March 9, 2021

Daggy Man Is the solo moniker of singer-songwriter Thomas Calder. Calder started his musical career at age 21, self-recording his debut album Bleeders and releasing it to rave reviews. From humble beginnings, his music career has grown, producing five studio albums in six yearsThe moniker of “Daggy Man” has its origins in Calder’s fascination with pretending to be different characters throughout his childhood. One such character “Daggy Man” meant adopting a new style and mannerisms to try and inhabit what it felt like to be someone else.

Sink into the mesmeric single “My Funeral” from Daggy Man’s new record, An Unsuccessful Seance. Here we find the creative vocalist bringing sensitive guy stripped-down echoey folk reminiscent of Oh Inverted World era Shins and Modest Mouse.

An Unsuccessful Séance’ is a distillation of the emotions and experiences that have shaped the past year of Thomas Calder’s Life. It’s a marker in time, chronicling the personal journey of a man forced to reckon with the darker parts of himself as he adjusts to life as a new father.

