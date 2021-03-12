VIDEO PREMIERE: Jonny Kosmo Drops Comically Funky “Firefly” Video of New LP ‘Pastry’ Due 6/4















Los Angeles artist Jonny Kosmo can best be described as many things but there’s one thing certain- he’s all over the musical map in the choicest ways possible. Imagine a sound where Tyler The Creator, Mac Demarco, New Edition, and Thundercat merge to present a freaky DIY funk-pop that is comically bizarre yet rhythmic. In fact Kosmo’s live performances are characterized by community stage presence, brass sections, melting harmony, and occasional trampolines. Kosmo’s debut self-titled release Jonny Kosmo (2019) saw international releases on ChiChing Records (Taipei) and Slimer Records (Italy). Following Kosmo toured supporting Jerry Paper, sharing the stage locally with such acts as Gary Wilson, Guerilla Toss, and Reggie Watts.

Kosmo’s newest record Pastry draws from funk, R&B, and sample influences and is due out June 4th via Feeding Tube Records and Dinosaur City Records (AUS). Glide is premiering the colorful get-down video for “Firefly” (below)- an ideal Friday jam as we slowly move out of lockdown and enter spring. Kosmo has a gift of voice and character conducting a funky line between the ’80s and today.

“Firefly is a manically funked-out song about the archeology of hope. It leads with the assumption we all have an inner glow, inherent resourcefulness. At times we have to dust off the artifacts to reconnect. The fossilization of our lived experience is an invitation to be unpacked in learning to get out of our own way. I’ve always felt there is so much to learn from nature and bugs. Taking time to slow down and bring mindful curiosity to their presence always yields something new for me. Firefly brought to visual by Salvador Cresta,” says Kosmo.

Preorder Pastry here!

Photo by Tessa Binder