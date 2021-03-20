Todd Sheaffer (Railroad Earth) And Chris Thompson (Coral Creek) Announce Intimate West Coast Tour















After a long and patient wait to return to the stage, a couple of the jam-world’s favorite pickers are setting out on a month’s long journey to bring the music to the people. Beginning April 5th, Railroad Earth front-man Todd Sheaffer will be joined by multi-instrumentalist Chris Thompson of Coral Creek for a tour of outdoor shows—beginning at Station 26 Brewing in Denver before circling through more of Colorado, Arizona, Southern and Northern California, and up to Oregon before finishing up back where they started. These intimate shows feature the songs that have made Railroad Earth one of the hottest tickets on the Newgrass and Jamband festival circuit, presented by Sheaffer in a solo format with instrumental accompaniment by Thompson on guitar, bass and dobro. Each show will include two sets of original music, with Thompson kicking off the evening followed by Sheaffer performing solo and with accompaniment. A full list of dates and links to purchase tickets is below. Please visit liveoutfront.com/todd-chris-spring-tour for more information.

April 15, 2021 – Jerome, AZ || PRIVATE

April 17, 2021 – Kevin’s ShinDig – San Diego, CA || TICKETS

May 6, 2021 – 10 Mile Music Hall – Frisco, CO || TICKETS