Low Cut Connie To Release ‘Tough Cookies: The Best of The Quarantine Broadcasts’ Covers Album















Today, Low Cut Connie has announced Tough Cookies: The Best of The Quarantine Broadcasts, an album of cover songs recorded during frontman Adam Weiner and guitarist Will Donnelly’s twice-weekly livestreams from Weiner’s South Philadelphia home. The album will be released on May 19 digitally and on vinyl and is now available for pre-order. On Friday, the Philadelphia-based Low Cut Connie performed “Help Me” from his critically-acclaimed album Private Lives on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s #playathome series. Check it out below…

Low Cut Connie’s follow up to his critically-acclaimed 6th studio album Private Lives, Tough Cookies: The Best of The Quarantine Broadcasts, pulls recordings from the band’s livestream “Tough Cookies” which celebrates its one-year anniversary this month. The 23-track album consists of a small percentage of the 500+ covers Weiner has performed so far during the broadcasts.

“Two weeks into quarantine, we ‘went live’ in my spare bedroom in South Philly to cheer up our fans. There was no script, no plan, just a couple schmucks trying every form of entertainment to try to lift people’s spirits,” explains Weiner. “Now a year later, we’re still going strong and have covered over 500 songs for viewers in over 40 countries. It’s been amazing watching the project grow and I wanted to put the record out as a document of this insane time we all shared. It was all done on cell phones but the spirit of the matter cuts through.”

Low Cut Connie’s twice-weekly livestream variety show “Tough Cookies” aired its 84th episode on Saturday featuring an interview with Tune-Yards. This Saturday March 27, Weiner will interview Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman. To date, Weiner has interviewed artists and personalities such as Sly and the Family Stone, Swamp Dogg, Richard Hell, Darlene Love, Joan Osborne, Big Freedia, and Nick Hornby on the show.