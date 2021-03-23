LISTEN: Bad Child Drops Futuristic Funk On Alt-Pop Stunner “Mannequin”















After five years of writing, recording, and performing around the world, the 23-year-old Canadian artist known as Bad Child presents his comprehensive debut album Free Trial via Capitol Records.

Get hold of “Mannequin,” a standout track from Bad Child’s debut album Free Trial. With captivating intonation, bouncing to cyborg funk, Bad Child showcases a futuristic R&B sound. Basking on a synth-laden surface painted by smooth and rich low-end rumblings, “Mannequin” displays the modern-alt pop ferocity of The 1975.

“Free Trial” examines the distorted experience of creating human connection online and acknowledges the challenges that come with navigating emotional concepts through your phone. A concept album structured to feel like a satirical dating app, Free Trial is narrated by voice-over clips that guide the listener through the phases of the record-like phases of a relationship. The 19-track album features previously released songs and six brand new tracks including “Mannequin,” says Bad Child.