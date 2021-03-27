LISTEN: PACKS Deliver ’90s Alt Rock Buzz On Guitar Slashing “Silvertongue”















PACKS were an increasingly visible presence in Toronto in the first part of 2020. A string of intriguing lo-fi singles, appearing once every month or so on the internet through had begun to persuade people to take notice in their hometown, where the band were sharing stages with people like Squirrel Flower and Odetta Hartman. Despite having rarely ventured outside of the city, and having never crossed the border into the US as a band, these early tracks caught the attention of the rising Brooklyn label Fire Talk Records.

Check out the lo-fi rocker “Silvertongue“ from PACKS. Lead singer Madeline Link sings with hypnotic simplicity, weaving through cutting guitar tone and an undeviating rhythm section. “Silvertongue” brings a buzz bin ’90s alt-college flavor where the slashing sounds of The Pixies and Hole intertwine.

“It’s easy to be lured into the comforts of past relationships,” says Link. “What’s harder is dealing with years of exhaustion, mistrust, and always hoping. Ditch the whiplash of manipulation and decide what YOU want out of love!”

