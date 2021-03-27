LISTEN: PACKS Deliver ’90s Alt Rock Buzz On Guitar Slashing “Silvertongue”

March 26, 2021 by in News No Comments

PACKS were an increasingly visible presence in Toronto in the first part of 2020. A string of intriguing lo-fi singles, appearing once every month or so on the internet through had begun to persuade people to take notice in their hometown, where the band were sharing stages with people like Squirrel Flower and Odetta HartmanDespite having rarely ventured outside of the city, and having never crossed the border into the US as a band, these early tracks caught the attention of the rising Brooklyn label Fire Talk Records.

Check out the lo-fi rocker Silvertongue from PACKS. Lead singer Madeline Link sings with hypnotic simplicity, weaving through cutting guitar tone and an undeviating rhythm section. “Silvertongue” brings a buzz bin ’90s alt-college flavor where the slashing sounds of The Pixies and Hole intertwine.

“It’s easy to be lured into the comforts of past relationships,” says Link. “What’s harder is dealing with years of exhaustion, mistrust, and always hoping. Ditch the whiplash of manipulation and decide what YOU want out of love!”

About the author:

Related Posts

Leave A Response

Example Skins

dark_red dark_navi dark_brown light_red light_navi light_brown

Primary Color

Link Color

Background Color

Background Patterns

pattern-1 pattern-2 pattern-3 pattern-4 pattern-5 pattern-6

Main text color