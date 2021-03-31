Death Row Records Kicks Off 30th Anniversary Celebration With New Online Store Launch















Influential hip hop label Death Row Records kicks off its 30th Anniversary celebration this year with today’s launch of its first-ever online store. The new home for Death Row Records can be found at DeathRowOfficial.com, where fans can purchase music, merchandise, NFTs and much more. A special 30th Anniversary limited edition merch line will launch in late April.

Death Row will be offering blockchain-based non-fungible-tokens (NFTs) throughout the year, beginning with Series 1: Nobody Does It Better, named after the classic track by Nate Dogg which also serves as the audio bed for the limited edition NFTs in Series 1. In partnership with Fanaply, fans will have 3 tiers of the Death Row Series 1: Nobody Does It Better NFTs to choose from:

Death Row Series: #1 Nobody Does It Better NFTs

3 Ultra-Rare 30th Anniversary Diamond Medallion & Necklace NFTs – Price: $30,030.30

Includes:

1 of 3 King Ice Limited Edition Death Row 30 th Anniversary Medallion & Necklace: Extra-large King Ice medallion; back of the medallion opens up to use as a secret stash to hide your “valuables” First buyer receives #1 of 3. Second buyer receives #2 of 3, and third buyer receives #3 of 3

Anniversary Medallion & Necklace: The medallion & necklace will be hand-delivered to the buyer

Exclusive audio bed from the Nate Dogg classic “Nobody Does It Better”

3D files of the medallion necklace will be sent to buyers

30 Limited Edition Deluxe 30th Anniversary Gold Coin NFT- Price: $1,0030.30

Includes:

30th Anniversary Merch Bundle including the following:

(1) Very Best of Death Row vinyl

(1) Short sleeve t-shirt

(1) Long sleeve t-shirt

(1) Hoodie

(1) Beanie

(1) Mug

(1) Vinyl slipmat

(2) Masks

The Deluxe Death Row 30 th Anniversary Gold Coin NFT

Anniversary Gold Coin NFT Exclusive audio bed from the Nate Dogg classic “Nobody Does It Better”

300 Limited Edition Deluxe 30th Anniversary Silver Coin NFTs – Price: $30.30

Includes:

The Deluxe Death Row 30 th Anniversary Silver Coin NFT

Anniversary Silver Coin NFT Exclusive audio bed from the Nate Dogg classic “Nobody Does It Better”

The label also announces the cassette re-release of four classic Death Row titles on 4/20: Dr. Dre’s The Chronic; Snoop Doggy Dogg’s Doggystyle; 2Pac’s All Eyez on Me; and Makaveli’s (2Pac) The Don Killuminati (7 Day Theory). These releases mark the first time since the ’90s that these Death Row titles will be reissued on cassette. Fans can preorder them now at www.tapeheadcity.com.

The Los Angeles-based Death Row Records catapulted gangster rap into mainstream consciousness, housed a number of superstars, and showed how successful black-owned rap labels could be. Then owned and operated by Dr. Dre and Marion “Suge” Knight, Death Row Records made an instant and dramatic impact. Several Death Row Records artists – including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 2Pac, and Tha Dogg Pound – remain as relevant and influential as they did when they made history in the 1990s. With a combination of phenomenal music, groundbreaking production, larger-than-life artists, and remarkable business savvy, Death Row Records stands as one of the music business’s success stories.