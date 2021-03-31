VIDEO PREMIERE: Richie Furay Delivers Buffalo Springfield’s “On The Way Home” Off ’50th Anniversary Return to the Troubadour’















It doesn’t matter who you are, being third banana to Neil Young and Stephen Stills is never going to be a prime time spot. But somehow, Richie Furay has made it work and then some either during or after his time with Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Buffalo Springfield. The soft singing gentlemen with a knack for melodic bends has always been pleasantly prolific, profound and at times very “Poco” after the breakup of Buffalo Springfield, a band he helped form in 1966 with Young and Stills.

Furay along with Gram Parsons is considered one of the pioneers of country-rock, as his work in the late ’60s throughout the ’70s helped spawn robust twang centric rock sound that has continued to persevere and today has helped rejuvenate Nashville and Austin as vital centers of the country-rock boom. Jason Isbell, Tyler Childers, Cody Jinks all owe a nod to Furay for his knack of melodic bent sound that showcased distinctive harmonies; it’s time Richie Furay got his due

The Americana/country-rock icon’s upcoming live concert album + DVD 50th Anniversary Return to the Troubadour is out April 2 digitally and April 23 physically. Glide is thrilled to premiere the live video of the heartfelt classic “On The Way Home”- the Neil Young-penned song from Buffalo Springfield’s third/final album that Furay originally sang lead vocals on. Check it out below…

50th Anniversary Return to the Troubadour was recorded with The Richie Furay Band at the iconic Los Angeles venue in November 2018. It is comprised of two powerful sets: “Still DeLIVErin,’ which encompasses Buffalo Springfield songs, favored Poco tunes and some of his finest solo work, and “DeLIVErin’ Again,” a front-to-back performance of Poco’s classic 1971 live album DeLIVErin’ plus their 1972 signature song “A Good Feelin’ To Know” with Timothy B. Schmit (who joined Poco in 1969) on vocals.

Furay shares with readers what it was like during those early gig days in the L.A. area

When Buffalo Springfield broke up, there was a definite interest in what the members were going to do. Stephen Stills was off with Al Kooper and Mike Bloomfield and the “Super Sessions” album, and Neil Young was being Neil, pursuing his solo career, while Dewey Martin and Bruce Palmer looked to what the future would hold for them. At the same time Jimmy Messina and I were planning our next move in putting together another group that would be a rock and roll band with country influences. Once we had the line-up complete (George Grantham, Randy Meisner and Rusty Young), we began working at the Troubadour, using it for rehearsals in the afternoon and performing there at night. It was at the Troubadour where the interest in the Los Angeles music circle really took hold as people (local musicians) were hearing the sound we were creating as being something fresh and new, and yes, it attracted many who liked the music and sound we helped give birth to–as the attendance night after night continued to grow to full Troubadour capacity. It was an exciting time; L.A. and the Laurel Canyon community afforded us the privilege of creating a new sound that would continue on and become popular for years as other groups began to use what we were doing as their template. I don’t remember all who came to see us but there were many.