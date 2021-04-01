LISTEN: Ocie Elliott Paint Melancholy Acoustic Bounty On “Now You Don’t”















Victoria, B.C. duo Ocie Elliott – Jon Middleton and Sierra Lundy – recently released their anticipated new EP, Slow Tide. It’s composed of five tracks of dusty folk painted in broad strokes of acoustic instrumentation and lyrical eloquence meant for nights under the stars, long drives with no destination, and quiet moments of reprieve. Along with the EP, the pair also share an official video for the track “Now You Don’t,” where nostalgic lyrics conjure wistful memories amidst a fragile backdrop.

With stirring vocal harmonies, Ocie Elliot shines on the single “Now You Don’t.” A standout track from their recent EP release, “Now You Don’t” is uncomplicated in form though heartfelt and absorbed in its nature. Forged in rich piano color and a pulsing acoustic guitar heartbeat, Middleton and Lundy flawlessly blend their voices, creating a timeless reflection of indie-folk splendor.

Ocie Elliott “Now You Don’t”: “It’s about the elation of finally being free,” Jon elaborates. “When you come home after traveling, it feels so great. When you finish school and go on summer break, there’s nothing better.”