LISTEN: On “Drama,” Cole Isaac Drops Thought-Provoking Jazz Tinged Hip-Hop















Entering the realm of alternative hip-hop, Cole Isaac experiments with the textures of jazz, funk and soul, synthesizing an innovative and modern sound. With a range of musical influences such as Kings Kaleidoscope to Leon Bridges, Isaac’s work embraces the palate of a diverse listener.

Dig into the mighty new single “Drama” from Cole Isaac. With beguiling vocal sway, Isaac slices through a jazz-tinged groove, colored by expressive keyboard shading and a locked-in rhythm section. “Drama” is tight in arrangement and determined in feel, as Issac delivers with an unrelenting flow. Mixed with the smooth instrumental overtones, this is reminiscent of the thoughtful hip-hop of The Streets.

“I wrote this song to cope with the drama that was surrounding me, and it really helped me not to take these situations too seriously,” says Isaac.