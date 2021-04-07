LISTEN: Santa Cruz Based Henry Chadwick Flaunts Pop Proficiency On “Tomorrow Is Today”















Henry Chadwick is a Santa Cruz, CA-based singer-songwriter, musician, and producer. Chadwick’s music dances between genres and lands somewhere between indie, garage rock, psychedelia, and shimmery, sunshine-tinged power-pop.

Like Mac DeMarco and Rex Orange County, Chadwick displays his proficiency at laying down lo-fi indie-pop on the cagey single “Tomorrow Is Today,” – along with its amusing video. Here we find the self-produced multi-instrumentalist shining, by vocally seesawing through a rich sonic landscape encircled by tasty guitar licks, driving low-end thunder and articulate synthesizer tone. Check it out below….

“I’m sure I’m not the only one who can tend to dwell on past regret as well as stress about the future. I wrote this song as a reminder to try and be present. I started writing it a while ago but was inspired to pick it backup and finish it during this past year of insanity. It felt like something I needed to write and it still makes me happy hearing it back. I hope it makes other people happy too. I programmed the midi drums and played all the other instruments on this one, except the trumpet, which was expertly played by Bart Budwig.”