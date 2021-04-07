SONG PREMIERE: Tulsa’s Refund Division Strokes Bleeding Guitar Rock On “Moon Daisy”















Certain music makes an impression no matter what the decade. Include Tulsa, OK indie stalwarts Refund Division in that category of bands like Parquet Courts, Fontaines D.C., and Protomartyr that blend indie rock’s most defining eras into a listenable musical vaccine: a must for today’s gap in guitar-driven rock

On their forthcoming LP In The Altogether the band offers a self-proclaimed love letter to early 90’s grunge, post-alternative and indie rock, In The Altogether is warehouse rock. This is music that demands to be listened to at a proper volume, and it manages to pull off quite a feat in the early days of the year 2021: it almost makes you feel like you’re in a proper rock club.

An expansive rhythm section backs fog-heavy guitar to lay down a floor-shaking foundation. Eric Arndt’s surf-stoner vocal harmonies gently glide through Brit-pop infused melodic sensibilities. Refund Division was born out of the dissolution of local Tulsa legends The Hero Factor. Arndt and bandmate Nathan Price decided to keep making music together, and the If And Only If EP was their debut. It was released only via custom USB flash drives, which included album art, liner notes, a music video and a short film. Longtime friend Ben King joined the duo for performances at Norman Music Fest, SXSW, D Fest and Free Tulsa.

In The Altogether was written in Tulsa while Arndt was experimenting with a custom distortion pedal and his baritone guitar. “The sounds were so deep and lush” says Arndt. “I knew these song ideas needed to be fleshed out sonically with a rhythm section”. Soon enough he was meeting weekly with King (bass) and Price (drums) at their creative warehouse, dubbed Brinka, on the east side of downtown. Over the next eighteen months they shined their compositions to a high polish.

Once they had the songs dialed in, they headed Fellowship Hall Sound in Little Rock, AR. They tracked the record live as a trio, then added a second guitar overdub. Engineer Jason Weinheimer opened his arms and ears to the band and has much to do with why this album exists. Vocals, synth and space echo drenched piano were tracked at Bedrock in Los Angeles. The album was mixed by Jarod Evans (BRONCHO, Sports) at Blackwatch Studios in Norman, OK, and mastered at Elysian Mastering in Los Angeles by Dave Cooley.

“This album was written and rehearsed in a warehouse, born of the thirst and drive to push things through” tells Arndt. “That idea turned to action – showing up, over and over again, and making some noise even when circumstances are telling you to quit. In The Altogether is a love letter to the feeling and energy of playing in a band together.”

Glide is thrilled to premiere Refund Divison’s “Moon Daisy,” a bleeding guitar rocker that churns with post-punk fury and reckless early 90’s college rock color and fuzz. Check out the track from one of Tulsa’s unsung rock ambassadors..