WATCH: Mick Jagger & Dave Grohl Join Up On “Eazy Sleazy”















Rock con and then some…Mick Jagger today has unveiled the instant release of a track titled ‘Eazy Sleazy.’ The hard-rocking tune written by Mick in lockdown features Jagger on vocals & guitar in collaboration with Foo Fighters main man Dave Grohl providing his signature powerhouse drums, guitar and bass too. A performance video clip for ‘Eazy Sleazy’ was unveiled simultaneously on April 13 featuring Jagger at home & Grohl in the Foo Fighters studio – check it out below…

The infectious ‘Eazy Sleazy’ is every inch a song of our times, full of caged energy, a rock ‘n’ roll attitude and tongue in cheek, satirical messaging. MJ muses about the life we’ve all been living with deliciously dark sardonic humour. He reflects on a world of ‘zoom calls’, ‘home in these prison walls’, poncey books, fake applause and too much TV. With optimism and change in sight he looks forward to the world beyond lockdown and the “garden of earthly delights” that lies beyond.

Mick commented – “It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism. Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with him. – hope you all enjoy Eazy Sleazy”



Dave commented – “It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me. It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier……and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!!”