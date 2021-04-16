SONG PREMIERE: Producer/composer Kitt Wakeley Unleashes Epic Orchestral Rock sounds on “Sinners and Saints”















At 17, Kitt Wakeley was playing proms, dances, special events and had a song on the top radio stations in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, all leading quickly to a passionate life of playing clubs, writing, recording and touring. Wakeley was soon hired to write the intro for one of Oklahoma’s top radio DJ’s shows, connecting him with other local work for television broadcasts, sports hype videos and eventually for advertising companies. As licensing opportunities started to become consistent, Wakeley’s music morphed into a hybrid of his electronic and rock inspirations. Falling deeply in love with his newfound creation, Wakeley decided to record an album in this style under the moniker “AudioKaoz,” which the producer he was working with liked so much he submitted it for Grammy consideration. This was a great move in Wakeley’s establishment as an artist, allowing him to join The Recording Academy and then become a voting member of the Grammys. Eventually these connections harnessed inspiration for Wakeley’s second album, and the humbling ability to work with musicians from around the globe.

Throughout the course of his career, Wakeley has amassed eight Indie Channel Music Awards, including Producer of the Year, Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, two ISSA for Album of the Year and Producer of the Year, two Josie Music Awards for Producer of the Year and Songwriter of the Year and a Hollywood Music and Media Awards (HMMA) for Best Gospel Song of the Year. And in 2021, he will be inducted into the Indie Music Hall Of Fame. ​This spring, Wakeley will be inducted into the ​Indie Music Hall Of Fame during the 2021 ​Indie Music Channel Awards ceremony at The GRAMMY Museum​ in Los Angeles, where Kitt will be attending and accepting his award in person.

When Wakeley isn’t writing for himself, he is producing pop, rock and country music for other artists which are featured on various streaming sites and retail outlets. He finds satisfaction in seeing or hearing the appreciation and excitement of the artists when he has finished a project on their behalf. Finding himself in contact with many potential collaborators, he’s been fortunate to pick the kinds of projects to produce on his terms. Working with musicians from around the world allows him to collaborate with those who provide the same magic for the biggest artists in the industry – these names include Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Motley Crue, Michael Jackson, Eminem, Steve Vai, Dr. Dre and many many more.

Ahead of the release of his upcoming album Symphony of Sinners and Saints, Glide is excited to premiere the title track. Featuring contributions from the London Voices Choir as well as the Royal Philharmonic, “Sinners and Saints” captures the cinematic intensity and drama that Wakeley is capable of stirring up. The larger-than-life track showcases rock-driven guitar shredding alongside precise and sprawling orchestration, making for a uniquely powerful hybrid of chamber music, heavy metal and rock, and film score. In other words, there is something for everyone here. Ultimately, Wakeley and his team of collaborators deliver the kind of hard-hitting track that encapsulates exactly what makes him such a major musical force.

Wakeley describes his thoughts on the track:

“I’m anxious for the release of the second single ‘Sinners and Saints.’ I think the audience will be blown away with the massive epic sound. Between the power of the orchestra, the magic of the choir with 48 singers and the ear candy of a rock band, the listener is in for something special.”

LISTEN: