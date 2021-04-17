LISTEN: Holy Wars Crack Open Fierce Alt-Rock Fusion Via Electric “TV Dinner”















Holy Wars is vocalist and songwriter Kat Leon and guitarist and producer Nicolas Perez. Their story begins with the loss of Kat Leon’s late parents inspiring their debut EP Mother Father. Following this, Holy Wars would erupt with explosive music dripping with gritty guitar tones, Leon’s incredible vocal range laced with a fusion of dark pop, indie rock, punk and hip hop.

A perfectly raucous expression, Holy Wars brings hellbent ferocity on their fierce new single “TV Dinner.” With stunning vocal prowess, singer Kat Leon makes like a crazed Karen O (Yeah Yeah Yeahs) as she cuts through the track, surrounded by slicing lead guitar. “TV Dinner” is indeed the fiery second single off the band’s anticipated debut full-length LP tentatively titled Eat It Up / Spit It Out.

“‘TV Dinner” is a fun, energetic punch to the face making you thrash around your bedroom while at the same time, spotlighting a societal meaning to the lyrics,” says Kat. “I wanted to write a song that conveys the message ‘we are what we eat’ and at times regurgitate mindlessly…touching upon brainwashing, misogyny, social injustice, a masked religion, the empty promise of an American Dream, and death of the paid artist where art and music is valued by a ‘like’ on a fleeting app. I even let the listener inside my personal life by paying homage to my late parents in lyrics, ‘Dad was an auto mechanic, Mom was a tarot reader, I got blue blood in the veins, sick heart, we got a bleeder…’ I was inspired to write this message as everyday we consume what is given to us via all media… news, social apps, television and yes… food,” says Leon.