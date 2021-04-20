LISTEN: SHIMA Delvers Syncopated Pop Sweetness On “Don’t Wanna Die Young”















Something special has arisen out of the burgeoning indie electronica scene of LA and her name is SHIMA. The Japanese-American singer and producer who was formerly a software engineer invite us into her bi-lingual and transcendent new indie-pop banger, “Don’t Wanna Die Young.” Featuring collaboration from producer and singer CALICA – an all-female production- “Don’t Wanna Die Young” delivers syncopated sweetness from start to finish, a radiant track perfect for driving into the sunset with your choice crew. We warned you first, brace yourself for SHIMA, the young artist is poised for big things, having already built a strong following and like Dua Lipa, she charismatically bridges stellar musicianship with pop production pizzazz.

“Don’t Wanna Die Young” is an all-female creation from start to finish. Calica and I studied music together in college and were inspired to write this song based on similar toxic relationships we had. The song is a commentary on the “live fast die young” mentality that plagues the music industry, and how easily you can get sucked into it via fun and wild yet careless and toxic people. Despite the heavy subject, the track is upbeat and hopeful, as leaving people can be seen as a new beginning rather than an end,” says SHIMA