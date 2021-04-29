LISTEN: The Technicolors Hit On Sticky Sweet Vocals Via “Dress Up For You”















The Technicolors have woven a luminous sonic tapestry of evolved garage rock with touches of mid 90’s Brit-pop fuzz highlighted with psychedelic flourishes. The band has spent much of the past eight years on the road sharing stages with artists such as Matt Maeson, The Maine, Turnover, The Wrecks & Psychedelic Furs.

Check out the punctuating new single, “Dress Up For You,” from The Technicolors. Swagger is ever so present as the groove opens up with a warm bass feel and melodically precise keyboard flair. The track is a singular sonic surprise that hits on cylinders reminiscent of the electro & sticky sweet vocal pulses of Spoon and Phoenix.

“This is a song about dressing up for you. Which is actually a metaphor. The song started to feel like a bit of a mini-film or something, and our producer was pretty adamant about having each instrument to play its own role, much like a character, which not only helped us keep things simple on a musical end but it contributed to the story & overall theme of the song. Which is actually a metaphor,” says the band.