Genesis Adds More Chicago, Montreal and NYC Dates to ‘Last Domino?’ Tour

Due to overwhelming demand from Genesis fans, The Last Domino? tour has announced additional dates for the band’s return to North American after 14 years. The tour has added 2nd and final shows in Chicago, Montreal and New York City. Tickets for all dates will be on sale tomorrow at noon local time. To purchase tickets, VIP packages and for complete tour information, please visit www.genesis-music.com.

The Last Domino? North American Tour 2021 marks the first time Genesis has performed stateside since 2007’s Turn It On Again: The Tour which went on to be one of the biggest grossing tours of that year playing sold out arenas and stadiums around the world.

November 15, 2021 Chicago, IL United Center November 16, 2021 Chicago, IL United Center November 18, 2021 Washington, DC Capital One Arena November 20, 2021 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center November 22, 2021 Montreal, QC Centre Bell November 23, 2021 Montreal, QC Centre Bell November 25, 2021 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena November 27, 2021 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center November 29, 2021 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena November 30, 2021 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse December 2, 2021 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center December 5, 2021 New York, NY Madison Square Garden December 6, 2021 New York, NY Madison Square Garden December 8, 2021 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena December 10, 2021 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena December 13, 2021 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena December 15, 2021 Boston, MA TD Garden