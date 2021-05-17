VIDEO PREMIERE: Pilgrim Reflects on Life as Musician with Stomping Blues Rocker “High On The Banks”















No Offense, Nevermind, Sorry, the latest release from Tulsa-based Pilgrim, will be released on June 25th via Horton Records. The album leaves no doubt that frontman and guitarist, 37-year-old Beau Roberson, is a gifted songwriter whose powerhouse vocals are a perfect match for his profound lyrics. It’s all here – redemption, betrayal, loss, and love. Each song a perfectly crafted musical short story waiting to unfold.

A competitive wrestler from the time he was young, Beau picked up his first guitar at 14. He discovered it at his Grandmother’s home in Pampa, TX after she passed away.

“I took it home, and that’s where it all started,” Beau recalls. “I never took lessons, I just kind of locked myself in the room and learned to play.”

Growing up, the Roberson house was full of music. Beau’s mom was a piano teacher who, according to Beau, was always singing around the house – everything from Aretha Franklin to Willie Nelson.

Never a fan of labeling, even as a kid, Beau’s musical influences ranged far and wide.

“The first two CDs I ever bought with my own money were two ‘Greatest Hits’ collections, Bob Dylan and War,” he notes.

Even now, you can hear those diverse influences in his writing. Like the best music, No Offense, Nevermind, Sorry is difficult to fit into the tight confines of any one genre. But make no mistake; this album is a superb collection of eloquent songs from a very promising talent whose music truly belongs on a national stage.

Recorded at Leon Russell’s former Paradise Studio at Grand Lake in Tia Juana, Okla., Roberson was joined by a remarkable lineup of talented Oklahoma musicians, which includes John Fullbright (keys), Jesse Aycock (steel), Paddy Ryan (drums), Aaron Boehler (bass) and Stephen Lee (guitar). The album was engineered by Jason Weinheimer and Zachariah Reeves of Fellowship Hall Sound, mixed by Jason Weinheimer, and mastered by Ryan Foster of Foster Mastering.

Today Glide is offering up an exclusive premiere of the video for “High On The Banks,” one of the standout tracks on the new album. Backed by a thick and bluesy guitar groove, the song finds Roberson dwelling on his life as a musician. With vocals that bring to mind The Black Keys, Roberson sings over a soundtrack that skillfully incorporates blues, soul, boogie and country-rock. Working his his talented crew of fellow musicians, Roberson gives the tune a big, full sound that stomps along with its own power.

Beau Roberson describes the inspiration behind the song:

“This song is loosely based on the troubadour lifestyle of being a musician and knowing full well that you’re not in it for the money, but in it more so for the shared experiences and camaraderie with like-minded people. It’s about remembering why you started the journey in the first place.”

LISTEN:

Photo credit: Phil Clarkin