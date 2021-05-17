Leon Bridges Returns With Third LP ‘ Gold-Diggers Sound’ July 23















Columbia Records had announced announce that Grammy Award-winning R&B recording artist and songwriter Leon Bridges will release his third studio album Gold-Diggers Sound. The album, available on both digital and physical formats, will be released globally on July 23rd. The pre-order is live now and can be found here. Gold-Diggers Sound, which Leon spent over two years conceptualizing, writing and recording, features Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin and Ink. The album has all new tracks, as well as “Sweeter,” which Leon released last year after the murder of George Floyd and ultimately performed at the Democratic National Convention.

Leon launches Gold-Diggers Sound with his track “Motorbike” and its corresponding music video directed by Director Anderson .Paak. The pulp-y, stylized cinematic video is inspired by Bonnie and Clyde with Leon and a paramour getting caught up in a red hot, obsessive love which invigorates yet ultimately destroys them. Watch the Director .Paak directed video below.

Says Leon of “Motorbike,” “The inception of the song started with this afrobeat-type instrumental that my homeboy Nate Mercereau made. Prior to the session, I was in Puerto Rico for my 30th with some of my best friends, and the energy of that trip totally inspired this song. “Motorbike” is about living in the moment and escaping with someone. It’s the personification of that unspoken chemistry you have with that person. A special thank you to my man Anderson .Paak for the stunning visuals.”

Gold-Diggers Sound is an R&B album birthed from extended late nights at the Los Angeles speakeasy and studio of the same name. The album celebrates Leon’s immersive experience of creating music in the same East Hollywood room where he lived, worked and drank over the course of two years. What began as nightly all-night jam sessions where Leon and his fellow musicians could just vibe and let loose away from crowds, cameras and structured studio schedules, quickly began to form into what he realized was an album. The soulful collaboration between Leon as an artist and the space itself was so encompassing that he chose to name the album after the soon-to-be legendary complex.

Tracklist:

Born Again (feat. Robert Glasper) Motorbike Steam Why Don’t You Touch Me Magnolias Gold-Diggers (Junior’s Fanfare) Details Sho Nuff Sweeter (feat. Terrace Martin) Don’t Worry (feat. Ink) Blue Mesas