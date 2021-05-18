LISTEN: Derek Simpson Drops Vibey Mix of Electro-Chill On “XING”















Derek Simpson is an American recording artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist. After gaining success with multiple free album releases on Soundcloud (under the pseudonym Planetarian) from 2013 to 2016, Derek moved from Boston to Long Beach to continue recording his own music and surround himself with other up-and-coming artists in need of songwriting help and production. Derek’s music often explores the value of holding a positive perspective in the face of confusion or adversity. His respect for focus and hard work shows in his recordings, all of which are fully written, produced, composed, and mixed by himself.

“XING” is the vibey new single from Derek Simpson, which is a narrative around gender and gender roles Cryptic and poetic vocals dance in a spacious field of restrained guitar tone to a forthright backbeat. Simpson blends organic tone with contagious vocal wit to forge sleek indie-pop reminiscent of Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Passion Pit.

“The conversation around gender and gender roles these days has remained pretty serious and rightfully so. We should all have the right to feel safe living in a free expression of our innermost truths. XING is my own attempt to carry a different conversation though, a lighter one that shines in celebration of androgyny and a liberating playfulness that comes with the decision to remain outside of any specific definitions.”