14 Best Sites to Buy TikTok Followers (Real & Active)















TikTok; you either love it, or you find it intimidating. Perhaps you are a little bit older than the target demographic, and you find it intimidating because it has proven to be so popular with the younger generation. However, just because there are a bunch of teens on the extremely popular social media sharing app, doesn’t mean that you can’t make a name for yourself, and put your own stamp on it.

Yes, teenagers were the first people to be targeted when it came to TikTok, but these days, brands both big and small are making the most of the world’s latest craze in social media, and as a result, are doing pretty well for themselves. However, just like any other social media profile you’ve probably got like Facebook or Instagram, TikTok is really competitive.

This is why a lot of people these days are choosing to recruit the help of professionals and find sites where they can buy TikTok followers from. Naturally, your TikTok followers are one of the most important aspects of having your brand on the app, and while we also want you to think about likes and comments in regard to your content, TikTok followers are a really good place to start. It is more common than you think to outsource your TikTok followers these days, as most people don’t have the time or money to grow their profile themselves.

On this note, let’s discuss and review what we believe to be the best websites in the market right now to buy TikTok followers from so that you can set yourself up for success.

Tokupgrade, as you might have been able to already gather, specializes in features for TikTok. Yes, they can help you by TikTok followers, they can assist you with every other aspect of your brand being on this app. They say that they provide their clients with a fully managed service, which is going to help you get famous. We love that one of the first things we see when you visit their site is a ‘how it works’ tab, so that you can really get to know them before you commit to anything. These guys talk about how they sit down with each and every one of their clients before asking them to commit to anything, and discuss with them things like target influencers, usernames, and competitors. This way, they can find the right people for your TikTok content and turn these people into long-term followers. They have a lot of existing reviews on their website from clients, so we believe that when talking about Tokupgrade’s reputation, the proof is in the pudding.

Toksocial is a great source to buy TikTok followers from, because they promise that all of their TikTok followers they source for you are real and targeted. They know that the last thing you want if you’re trying to take your TikTok seriously right now is to be given followers that are random and have no interest in your industry. This is why they make sure that each and every one of the followers they send your way are going to be highly likely to follow your profile and interact with your content in the future. They promise that they don’t send their clients fake followers, and they make sure that everything about their process is organic, so that you can preserve your existing reputation. They believe that they have one of the easiest set-up processes in the industry, and they also say that you can cancel your subscription with them whenever you need to. Lastly, they provide their clients with advanced filters that you can use to filter out people who you don’t want to be seeing your content.

UseViral is an excellent source to assist you in buying TikTok followers, because they believe that they can assist their clients in boosting their social media channels in general, through their large network. This way, you can get famous not only on TikTok, but on Twitter and YouTube as well. They have put their features into different categories based on the channel you want to get help with the most right now. They also talk a lot about organic growth and promise that their services are high-quality, and their support team is available to you around the clock. Once you have made your selection from their features, you can enter your details, and then watch as they effortlessly grow your social media profiles for you. One of the things that we really appreciate a lot about this brand is that they provide new clients a lot of information about their services.

SidesMedia is ideal for helping you buy TikTok followers, not only because they feel confident in the quality of their features, they also feel confident in the quality of their accountability. They understand that being trustworthy is one of the most important characteristics they could have, especially considering they are in an industry where there are a lot of sites that can’t be trusted. This is why they are considered the number one recommended growth service for both TikTok and Instagram, and they are also considered one of the most trustworthy. If you’re hoping to gain more exposure for your TikTok profile in general, and help with your brand, these guys can definitely make the journey a little bit easier. Lastly, they are committed to providing their clients with one of the best turnaround times, which means that you will be guaranteed the delivery of your TikTok followers within just 72 hours.

TokCaptain, as you might have been able to gather already, is the kind of site that can make it easy for you to buy TikTok followers, and everything else you need for TikTok. In fact, as far as we can tell, they specialize in TikTok, which is ideal if you are trying to just focus on this aspect of your brand being online right now. They think that they are one of the best sources to help you build up your TikTok profile, and they make the entire process of getting set up with them super easy. All you need to do is choose a service that is going to help you achieve the growth you are looking for, and then they can help you increase your exposure through their advanced technology. They promise that all of their features are geared towards helping their clients get real TikTok followers, which is what you need if you want to grow a sustainable profile. Lastly, they say that they are safe and secure, so there’s no need to worry about your existing TikTok reputation.

Social Viral has a really good grasp on what its clients need when it comes to buying TikTok followers, and we really like that they can assist you beyond TikTok as well. Of course, you might want to just focus on your TikTok right now, but if you want to do it all, they can help you with Instagram, Spotify, and Twitter as well. They believe in helping their clients get ahead with immediate results, and they understand that in your industry, time is money. You don’t have a long time to sit around and wait for the best TikTok followers for your content. They also say that their pricing is some of the best in the industry, allowing you to stick to your budget, and even decide how much you are going to spend on your TikTok engagement.

Social Boosting

Social Boosting has been helping their clients buy TikTok followers for a while now, which is why we believe they are trustworthy enough to be featured on this list. They have a phone number that you can use to get in touch with them directly, and they also say that their customer support is available whenever you need it. They believe that they are not only the best source to buy TikTok followers, they are also the best source to buy likes and views as well. Their networks are built in a way that provide you with the safest, best service in the industry, and they are proud to provide their clients with 100% satisfaction. If things don’t seem to be working out with them for some reason, there’s no love lost, as they provide their clients with a 100% money-back guarantee.

Social Packages

Social Packages is all you could ask for in a service that can make it easy for you to buy TikTok followers. Yes, they put some of their focus into Instagram as well, but because we believe that Instagram and TikTok are interconnected, you can consider this an advantage. One characteristic of their features that we love the most is that they provide their clients with a refill guarantee. This way, if you purchase your TikTok followers, and then if some of them fall off again after a couple of days, they will give you new ones for free. They also understand like a lot of other sites on this list that time is money and are committed to providing their clients fast services. They aren’t going to ask you for personal information like your password, which means that they believe that their TikTok followers are completely risk-free.

Share Fans

Share Fans might strike you as one of those companies that doesn’t have a lot going for it, and they certainly have neglected their website to an extent. However, we believe that this is because they have put all of their time and effort into their features, and as a result can really help you as a source to buy TikTok followers. One of the things that stood out to us the most when reviewing this company is that they have a lot of safe ways for you to pay, so that you can pay safely online through PayPal, without compromising your credit card information. They also have a lot of blog posts and tutorials on their website on how to use their TikTok followers to your advantage, so all in all we think that these guys have a lot to offer their clients.

TikTok Fame

TikTok Fame is not only one of those sites that can make it easy for you to buy TikTok followers from that is dedicated and specialized in TikTok, they also provide their clients with some of the most affordable pricing in the industry. They believe that they are the only real provider of TikTok followers and likes, and they say that they exist to help their clients reach their full potential on TikTok. And it’s only going to take a few minutes to get set up with them, because as soon as you have chosen the right package, and entered the relevant information, you can start to see results within a few minutes. These guys want to be able to help their clients by taking over completely in regards to their TikTok followers, so that all you need to do is think about coming up with more video content.

TikTok Viral

TikTok Viral is not only a source to buy TikTok followers, but a source that has been designed exclusively for TikTok promotion. This makes this website undoubtedly one of the best sources to buy TikTok followers, views, and likes. One of the things that we love the most about this service is that they can provide their clients with free engagement as well, if you really don’t have that much money to spend on your TikTok growth right now. They have a variety of different packages for you to choose from, which means that you can actually choose whether they grow your TikTok account organically or not. Sometimes, you just need an overnight boost, and they’ve got this as well.

Trollishly

Trollishly is a great source to buy TikTok followers, and says that they are committed to helping their clients make the best of their experience. They say that they are a one-stop destination for 100% high-quality social media services, and they make sure to boost their client’s online presence through authentic and genuine services every time. One of the things that they pride themselves on is having quick delivery, as well as quality features, and if you ever need it, they say that their customer support is available around the clock. Just like a lot of other sites that we’ve talked about on this list, these guys have information on their website that can help you get to know them better, so that you aren’t going into working with them blind.

YT Views

YT Views is the kind of site that you might be thinking can only assist you with your YouTube channel, and it is true that they can do this. However, they can also assist you with every other aspect of your brand being online, which of course includes being able to assist you in buying TikTok followers. They say that they have all different types of marketing solutions for their clients, and the best part is that they are 100% safe, so you never have to worry about risking your existing TikTok reputation. Their support is complete, their pricing is affordable, and they offer their clients a money-back guarantee, so there is no love lost if things don’t work out.

Viralyft

Viralyft is a classic source to buy TikTok followers from, and we believe that these guys have been in the business for potentially longer than even Instagram has been around for. They have certainly been around for longer than TikTok has, which means that they know everything there is to know about the popular social media sharing app. This is an ideal set-up if you plan on getting your TikTok followers fast, and don’t really want to have to think about whether they’re going to arrive on time or not. They can help you over on SoundCloud and Spotify too, and stand by the fact that they have rock solid results, as well as a secure checkout system.

Final Thoughts

The list that we have reviewed above is comprehensive, but it is certainly not exhaustive, and the thing about the TikTok follower industry is that there are hundreds, if not thousands of companies who can assist you with your TikTok followers.

However, the thing to remember is that not all of these companies are trustworthy, and some of them are even going to take advantage of you and potentially steal your money.

The last thing that you want is to jeopardize is your TikTok reputation, which is why it is recommended that you stick to lists like the one above, ensuring that you are giving your page a great chance of success. Don’t be afraid to take a look at any free trials that come up, and good luck growing your TikTok profile!