LISTEN: Robert John Hope Mixes Ambient Folk & Lyrical Acuity On “Plasticine Heart”















Robert John Hope is an Irish, Berlin based singer-songwriter whose music is rooted in ambient folk and alternative pop/rock. In Ireland, he will be known mostly as the man with the distinctive voice and poetic lyrics who fronted the band Senakah, with whom he toured Ireland, the UK and US extensively in the past. He is now back with his debut solo album.

Lovely and diligent, “Plasticine Heart” is a robust folk ballad from Berlin-based Robert John Hope. With a rich vocal timbre, Hope vocally spirals, delivering evocative and forthright lyrical acuity immersed in a blanket of low-end delight. A tangible expression set to a moving animated movie, “Plasticine Heart” is a splendid track sprinkling the introspective folk of Passenger and Ben Howard.

“‘Plasticine Heart’, circles around the idea of not being suited to living in modern times, thinking life would have been better in a previous age somehow. However, it acknowledges the fact that there is nothing you can do about it, and so the best remedy is to embrace the change,” says Hope.