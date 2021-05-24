Valley Maker Announces Fall Tour Dates















Valley Maker (Austin Crane) is excited to announce North American tour dates in support of his recent studio album, When the Day Leaves (Frenchkiss Records). The first leg kicks off on August 12 in Columbia, SC and concludes in Nashville, TN on September 1. The tour picks back up in Ft. Collins, CO on October 14 and ends on December 16 in Greenville, SC. Valley Maker is also playing a one-off show in Charleston, SC on July 10 at the Charleston Music Hall. All dates are listed below. Tickets are on-sale tomorrow, May 25 at 10am local time via valleymaker.com/tour.

Today Crane also shares a clip of “Mockingbird” – a single off When the Day Leaves. He recorded the song on his porch in Columbia, SC. Watch it here:

VALLEY MAKER TOUR DATES

July 10 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

August 12 – Columbia,SC – Hunter Gatherer

August 14 – Charlotte, NC – Not Just Coffee

August 15 – Carrboro,NC – Cat’s Cradle

August 17 – Washington,DC Songbyrd

August 19 – Brooklyn,NY The Bell House

August 24 – Detroit,MI – The Sanctuary

August 26 – Milwaukee,WI – The Back Room @ Colectivo

August 27 – Minneapolis,MN – 7th St. Entry

August 28 – Chicago,IL – Schuba’s

August 29 – Bloomington IN – The Bishop

August 30 – Cincinnati, OH – MOTR

August 31 – Lexington,KY – The Burl

September 1 – Nashville,TN – The Basement

October 14 – Ft. Collins,CO – Everyday Joe’s

October 15 – Denver,CO Globe Hall

November 11 – Vancouver,BC – Fox Cabaret

November 12 – Seattle,WA – The Crocodile

November 13 – Portland,OR – Mississippi Studios

November 16 – San Francisco,CA – The Chapel

November 18 – Los Angeles,CA – Zebulon

November 19 – Long Beach,CA – The Living Room

November 21 – San Diego,CA -The Casbah

December 4 – Louisville,KY -Zanzabar

December 5 – Memphis,TN Hi – Tone Café

December 8 – Mobile,AL – Merry Widow

December 9 – Gainesville,FL – High Dive

December 10 – Jacksonville,FL – Blue Jay Listening Room

December 11 – Decatur,GA – Eddie’s Attic

December 16 – Greenville, SC-Radio Room

Photo by Bree Burchfield