LISTEN: Ben Beal Proves Multi-Faceted & Distinct Via Hip Hop Slanted “Redundant”















Ben Beal was born Benjamin Ross Beal in the summer of 1998 in New York City. Since day one, he was constantly exposed to a multitude of music genres from his father’s grand piano in his living room. His house was spectacularly musical and loud as Beal lived in a suburban house nestled deep in the suburbs of Westchester County, New York.

Young and rising fast, “Redundant” is the fresh single from the multi-faceted Beale. A stripped-down and direct bass groove sets the tone for Beale to pivot across the track with clever and distinct world play. The production is tastefully playful, as Beal reacts and directs his words with conviction and depth of feeling. “Redundant” is cool, collected and heart-exposed hip-hop reminiscent of Mac Miller and Ty Dolla $ign.

“I made Redundant because life started to feel mundane and repetitive when I finished school and music became a full-time job. I wanted to make a fun song to remind me why I fell in love with this passion in the first place,” says Beal.