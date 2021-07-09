LISTEN: Deafheaven Share Shape-Shifting New Track “The Gnashing” & Tour Dates















Deafheaven’s forthcoming LPInfinite Granite is coming August 20th via Sargent House and they just releasedtheir next offering. “The Gnashing” is grand in scope; an urgent rock masterstroke driven by shimmering, technicolor guitar work and Clarke’s newfound shift in vocal approach. The song follows the first single “Great Mass of Color”, which brought to light the vocal shift to their fans.

The band has also announced a 25 date tour. With two previously announced shows this October in Berkeley and Los Angeles, CA the tour will kick off in Phoenix on February 22, 2022 wrapping at Treefort Music Festival on March 24th making stops in Austin, DC, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Toronto, Denver, Seattle and more (full dates below). Tickets go on sale friday, July 9th at 10:00 am local time. You can go to deafheaven.com for more info.

Infinite Granite is yet another giant leap forward for Deafheaven – a band that has been defying genre conventions for the past decade. Withproduction from Justin Meldal-Johnsen, known for his stellar work with M83, Wolf Alice, Paramore, Metric, among others, Deafheaven embarks on a new chapter of defiant beauty and their most goosebump-inducing album to date. Jack Shirley, who recorded all the previous Deafheaven albums, remained on board to engineer part of Infinite Granite at his Atomic Garden East studio in Oakland, CA with additional engineering and mixing coming from nine-time Grammy Award winner Darrell Thorp (Foo Fighters, Radiohead, Beck).

Photo Credit: Robin Laananen