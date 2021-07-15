Protomartyr Announce Fall North American Tour















In 2020, Protomartyr’s tour was cut short due to the pandemic. Today, they announce a fresh North American tour in support of Ultimate Success Today, their “eloquent, paranoid, and ultimately thrilling” (The FADER) album released last year on Domino. For this tour, they’ll be joined by Kelley Deal from the Breeders/R. Ring (some lucky fans got a sneak peek of this lineup prior to COVID lockdown). Additionally, Protomartyr are making their Ultimate Success Today visual album public. The visual album presents a video for each song, all made during quarantine except for “Processed By The Boys,” and edited together into a seamless short film. The filmmakers responsible for each song’s video are Dominic Ciccodicola, David Allen, Nathan Faustyn, Joseph Howard (with illustrations by drummer Alex Leonard), Trevor Naud, Ashley Armitage, Yoonha Park, and Jeremy Franchi. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, July 16th at 10AM local time.

PROTOMARTYR TOUR DATES

Nov. 8 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Tue. Nov. 9 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Wed. Nov. 10 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

Thu. Nov. 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

Fri. Nov. 12 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s

Sat. Nov. 13 – Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory

Sun. Nov. 14 – Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory

Tue. Nov. 16 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

Wed. Nov. 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Thu. Nov. 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

Fri. Nov. 19 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

Sat. Nov. 20 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

Sun. Nov. 21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

Photo Credit: Trevor Naud