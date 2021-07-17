LISTEN: Lucky Idiot Tears It Up With Evocative Vocal Release “Agreeable”















Just a few months ago three very talented Australian artists, Maxwell Byrne, Kalem Woo and Rei Sakakibara, teamed up for a new alt/indie-rock project called Lucky Idiot and delivered a very impressive five-track debut ep titled “Low Ceiling”.

The group was overwhelmed by the support that EP received, and they jumped right back into the studio to start working on the follow-up, and just recently they came back to us with a brand-new single called ’Nice Day’ while also promising their second EP would be coming our way very soon.

Born from humble beginnings, the new single, “Agreeable” from Lucky Idiot builds on an evocative vocal release that dances with a tactile guitar line, and then boom: the groove hits. Sonically this track is superb, walking the lo-fi line beautifully with smooth bass tone and expressive guitar color. The hook is out of the Yo La Tengo playbook, melding indie pop and rock into their own little universe.

“The lead single ‘Nice Day’ is about Maxwell’s old housemate and his backyard garden that kept dying. ‘Sneak’ is about Kalem’s younger brother and wanting to have leftovers untouched, and ‘Agreeable’ is about being stuck in Brisbane and fridge mould,” says Byrne.