LISTEN: Jymenik Crafts Alt R&B For Thinking Set On “Close To Me”















Born to Yugoslav immigrant parents in the UK, rising indie artist Jymenik has always used music as a form of self-expression. She makes alternative R&B music with hints of soul, funk, and electronica with influences ranging from The Internet, Nao and Kaytranada to legends like Marvin Gaye and Erykah Badu.

Check out the sultry new single, “Close To Me” from Jymenik. An Alt-R&B heartbeat drives the song, as Jymenik merges a beefy downbeat and syncopated strangeness in the outro, showcasing Jymenik‘s well-rounded grasp on unique yet familiar R&B design.

“Inspired by love, I started writing this song last summer after entering a new chapter of my life. I wanted to capture what falling in love with someone new felt in a song. Once I sat down and started writing, the whole first part of the song was finished in just a few hours. ‘Close To Me’ is all about that feeling of butterflies in your stomach after meeting someone new. Although the song was written last year, It somehow didn’t feel complete until months later when I added the minute long interlude ‘Love You Better’ at the end of the track. ‘Love You Better’ captures a more intense side to falling in love. When the emotions kick in and you realise you don’t want this person to do what you guys do with anyone else,” says Jymenik.