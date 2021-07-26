VIDEO PREMIERE: Rubber Band Gun Draws On Big Hooks For Feel Good Anthem “My Time”















Today, prolific indie singer/guitarist Rubber Band Gun is back with a new track, and it is magnificent. Produced and engineered by RADO (Weyes Blood, The Killers) and backed by members of Foxygen, The Lemon Twigs, and Jackie Cohen, “My Time” is a track featuring quite the all-star cast. The song draws on 80’s stadium rock hooks and drawn-out cathartic melodies for a feel-good banger reminiscent of Bruce Springsteen or The Cure. The song is off the Cashes Out LP Out November 2nd Via Earth Libraries and is produced and engineered by RADO (Weyes Blood, The Killers).

Expansive and timeless, the music video for “My Time” collages stock images with vintage visuals of the Las Vegas strip for a kaleidoscopic take on the “American dream,” disillusionment, and life itself. Check out the Glide premiere below…

On the song, frontman Kevin Basko shares: “My Time is losing all your money in the summer, then taking it all back in September. Drive fast, take chances, kind of music. Letting the wind dance off your smooth bald head. Risking it all for a weekend in the valley fun. Pull the arm and pay back your bookie. You’re like a brand new seed. Start it over again.”