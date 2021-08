Once again we find recent Glide discovery Mickey Newball comin’ in hot with his buttery vocal inflection and effortlessly unearthed grooves. Newball adds subtly synthesizer color to the mood, sprinkling in tasty guitar riffs to a chill-paced downbeat. “All Wrong” is another rock-solid indie joint from the Santa Cruz-based artist.

“All Wrong” is about honoring failure, admitting you missed your shot, and recognizing that your best days are probably behind you; owning your mistakes,” says Newball.