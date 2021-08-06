LISTEN: Strange Weather Drops Overtly Late ’80s Pop Into Modern Hybrid Via “Sex”

August 5, 2021 by in News No Comments

Strange Weather is the experimental-pop project of multi-instrumentalist Sean Brennan. Sink into the aptly titled new single “Sex” that with its down-tempo design, the song lends itself to a slow sway of late ’80s infused pop-feel of INXS and other MTV favorites of later Reagan years.

“Sex is a cheeky but sincere homage to some of the overtly sexual songs of the 80s and 90s – Prince, INXS, George Michael, NIN. It dances on the lines of philosophical/animal, sensual/funny, unique/referential. I started writing it 12 years ago, and revived it during quarantine when I realized how hungry everyone would be when we finally emerged from quarantine,” says Brennan,

About the author:

Related Posts

Leave A Response

Example Skins

dark_red dark_navi dark_brown light_red light_navi light_brown

Primary Color

Link Color

Background Color

Background Patterns

pattern-1 pattern-2 pattern-3 pattern-4 pattern-5 pattern-6

Main text color