LISTEN: Karaboudjan Forges Lush & Lofty Songcraft On Spacious “Falling Forward”















Karaboudjan is the solo project of multi-instrumentalist Billy Kim, who has toured with Tycho since 2016. Karaboudjan is a tribute to Billy’s father. “The name had always fascinated me – it was the name of a ship in The Adventures of TinTin,” shares Billy. “I remember begging my parents to take me to the library so I could check out the next book in the series with which I was so infatuated.” Recently Kim relocated to Union City, New Jersey, where he wrote the majority of his solo debut album, IMAGO.

Check out the new single, “Falling Forward” from producer extraordinaire Karaboudjan. The multi-instrumentalist shines, forging indie-pop bliss through his dedication to tone and understanding of songcraft that sounds like U2 mingling with Ride. Kim’s vocals swirl through a liquid state of piercing guitar lines and psychedelic percussion, proving him quite in touch with the cosmos and lush nature of his expression.

“Falling Forwards” is about the frustrations of the creation of this project. I’ve played in countless bands, but have never released my own music. It’s about being better late than never, and even then you’re not truly certain if that’s the right decision. Originally, I was searching for a vocalist that would fit this project, starting back in 2017, but nothing came to fruition. So it forced me to write my own vocals, which really helped to find the sound for Karaboudjan.