Jonathan Barber & Vision Provide Rhythmic Clinic On ‘Legacy Holder’ (ALBUM REVIEW)















Legacy Holder is the second album for drummer, composer and bandleader Jonathan Barber who leads a quintet comprised of pianist Taber Gable, guitarist Andrew Renfroe, alto saxophonist Godwin Louis, and bassist Matt Dwonszyk. Vocalist Mar Vilaseca sings the R&B tinged opener, “The Call.” The album delivers a truly cohesive sound with the emphasis on ensemble playing.

The New York City-based, Hartford, CT- raised Barber was voted the #1 Up-and-Coming Drummer of 2018 in Modern Drummer. Only 30 years old, he has already recorded and toured worldwide with such artists as Pat Metheny, Nicholas Payton, Buster Williams, Jeremy Pelt, Wallace Roney, Terrace Martin, Jennifer Holiday, Harold Mabern, Steve Davis, Stefon Harris, and many more. This builds on their debut, the self-titled Vision Ahead and is another example of the group’s blend of classic, swinging jazz with elements of gospel, rock, soul, and fusion, standing as a compelling showcase of Barber’s broad stylistic range as a composer and performer.

Barber put lots of thought into the title on which he elaborates, “Understanding that you are able to help others through your experiences, you have the ability to continue a lineage that is fruitful, and removes the path that leads to exclusion and segregation,” the bandleader explains. “We all are Legacy Holders. We must stand strong for the cause and assist in making change. The continuation of unity or division relies on us.”

The eight selections are in a continuous flow, almost as if in a suite. The mood is mostly pensive with a few key intense moments. It’s the beauty and subtlety that’s the draw. We’ll describe a few of the outstanding cuts beginning with the title track. Throughout, each musician contributes to the sensitivity of the track. Barber introduces the composition with a light march using brushes, creating a mellow pulse beneath the simple, relaxing melody. Gradually building upon the foundation of Renfroe’s solo, the band reaches an apex, establishing a groove wherein Louis and Gable converse in beautiful dialogue.

Another standout track is “Find My Way”. The inspiration for this composition lies in the importance of establishing an independent, genuine, individual voice in music. “I believe that’s what gives you longevity – always being in your own lane. It’s not about finding the way that is popular, it’s about finding your way that leads to your purpose,” Barber notes. Sonically, because of the conscious omission of solos, the track truly serves as a showcase for the band to perform as a team, focusing on the song itself rather than individual moments of exposure, a template used through much of the project.

”Seconds & Seasons” draws its inspiration from Barber’s time living in New York City. This 3/4 composition features energetic solos from each band member. Throughout the compositional process of “29”, Barber thought about creating a track by using the same fundamentals applied to drumming. Taking time to study a drum groove, the drummer dissected each part and then applied his findings to different notes on piano. Although this composition is very rhythmic and presents the illusion of being in odd meter, it is in fact 4/4 time. Renfroe and Louis are the soloists while Barber takes the last solo and creates a whirlwind of polyrhythms. Taber Gable’s piano improvisation during the bandleader’s drum solo develops into a duo conversation, as this organic interaction between the two forms a perfect conclusion to the album.