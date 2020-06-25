Bobby Watson Extends Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers Legacy With New Horizon Band on ‘Keepin’ It Real’ (ALBUM REVIEW)















Alto saxophonist/composer Bobby Watson debuts a new incarnation of his renowned band Horizon on Keepin’ It Real, furthering a legacy endowed by Watson’s days as one of Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers and passed on through a lifetime in jazz education. Watson, like drummer Ralph Peterson and other Blakey alumni, keep furthering the iconic drummer/bandleader’s legacy. Note that Watson appeared on last year’s great album from Peterson & The Messenger Legacy – Legacy Alive Volume 6 at the Side Door. Assuredly, Watson doesn’t keep it staid but infuses his new approach with traces of gospel and R&B while recruiting some young lions to carry on Blakey’s sound.

After 20 years as Director of Jazz Studies at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and decades more as an educator at institutions like Manhattan School of Music, the New School, and William Paterson University, Watson retired from academia this year. That newfound freedom instigated the launch of a new version of Horizon featuring a cast of rising stars and one lifelong collaborator. “The original Horizon has run its course,” Watson concludes. “Art Blakey also moved on while everybody was still young and healthy, and everybody in that band has grown into their own thing. That’s why I wanted to start fresh, with new music, new personnel, fresh blood, and new energy.” Rechristened New Horizon, the current band includes trumpeters Josh Evans or Giveton Gelin, pianist Victor Gould, drummer Victor Jones and bassist Curtis Lundy, whose relationship with Watson traces to their college days at the University of Miami. Lundy was the founding bassist of the original Horizon, providing an essential continuity and serving as almost a second bandleader.

That blistering energy is apparent from the outset as the opener “Condition Blue,” a sleek piece by fellow Messenger Jackie McLean features an explosive Watson solo answered by a blustery turn from Evans, one of the fieriest young trumpeters on today’s scene. A protégé of McLean, Evans approached Watson after a Lincoln Center performance, eager to play with the saxophonist. “That used to be me,” Watson recalls with a chuckle. “I wanted to play with Roy Haynes or Cedar Walton. Now these guys are coming up to me. It’s really humbling and thrilling.”

The title track, a Watson original, follows as representative of his gospel roots, having been raised in the church. “Elementary My Dear Watson 2020” reprises a dedication by Lundy for his lifelong friend, originally recorded for a session led by pianist John Hicks in 1988. The bassist’s original was little more than a groove over which Watson improvised a melody. The new version incorporates the saxophonist’s inspired notes into the composition itself. Lundy also contributed the boisterously swinging “One for John,” an homage to Hicks’ impact on both men, featuring Josh Evans’ high flying trumpet soloing.

Donny Hathaway’s “Someday We’ll All Be Free,” appropriate for these times, takes it down several notches as Watson delivers an engaging soulful statement, some of his most passionate playing heard on any of his recordings. Gelin, introduced into the band by Lundy, follows with an eloquent, clarion expression of his own. Miles Davis’ classic “Flamenco Sketches” is another favorite, rendered here with delicate beauty from all the soloists, shot through with Lundy’s subtle anchoring. Most altoists nod to Bird at one time or another and Watson takes his turn, rearranging “Mohawk,” taking the usual bebop fireball down to a soulful simmer, allowing Gould to weave melodic into his strong chording. Watson conceived this “Mohawk” while brainstorming tunes for the recent Smoke Sessions tribute Bird at 100, which teamed him with fellow alto heavyweights Gary Bartz and Vincent Herring, a recording this writer also highly recommends. “I’ve been playing Bird long enough now that I think I’ve earned some artistic license,” Watson insists. “At this point in my life I understand Bird’s music enough to make it mine.”

Two more Watson originals completed the session. “The Mystery of Ebop,” which brings the album to a raucous conclusion, was first recorded as a showcase for Marvin “Smitty” Smith on 1986’s Love Remains but here Victor Jones Illuminates the already bright head with his explosive drumming. As dapper as a tailored suit, “My Song” initially served as a backdrop for Kansas City poet Glenn North on Watson’s 2013 Martin Luther King tribute Check Cashing Day. The song comes in for a more thorough exploration here, while providing a mission statement of its own. It’s got that funky soulful groove, which Watson is essentially calling his signature with this statement, “Every composer has one song in them that they’re trying to get out their whole life. Trane was playing one song his whole life, so was Cannonball, so is Wayne. So I said, ‘Doggone it, this is my song.’ I try to express my own song every time I play. It’s all about keeping it real.” What Watson means is not that their styles never changed but that a career can be spent looking for that one signature song. As strong as Watson’s solo is, Evans and Gould make equally expressive declarations.

Watson carries on that straight-ahead hard bop sound that was Blakey’s hallmark, moving in some new directions but never abandoning his legacy. Many associate Blakey with high energy and this session certainly reflects that.