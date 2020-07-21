Well Decorated Singer-Songwriter Lori McKenna Draws on Personal Stories for ‘The Balladeer’ (ALBUM REVIEW)















Until relatively recently lifelong Massachusetts resident Lori McKenna was known mainly as a songwriter for the bigger country music stars even though she’s had a long-running solo career. She still has major momentum delivering hit songs but her reputation as a solo artist, now with her tenth release, keeps strengthening with the success of 2016’s The Bird & the Rifle and 2018’s The Tree, the latter of which received a nomination for Album of the Year at the 2019 Americana Music Awards (which Jason Isbell essentially owns by the way). In any case, The Balladeer, like its predecessor (and like Isbell’s recent work) is produced by Dave Cobb and comes highly anticipated. Most of us, certainly this writer, grow weary of the phrase associated with singer-songwriters – “his/her most personal yet.” However, McKenna is the mother of five and has more familial stories, feelings, and observations to draw on than most. So, we’ll be receptive to her mature outlook.

There are ten tracks here, centered on her children, her husband, siblings, and the family generation that preceded them. McKenna penned seven alone and three with Hillary Lindsey and Liz Rose – a group collectively known as the Love Junkies. Musicians are McKenna and Cobb on guitars, Brian Allen (bass, cello, upright bass), Chris Powell (drums, percussion), and Philip Towns (piano, Wurlitzer, mellotron, harmonium). Background vocals come from Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman along with Lindsey, Rose and Kristen Rogers. It’s interesting to listen to McKenna sing now as opposed to 15 years ago when this writer first heard her perform at Americana Fest. She seems to have acquired a slight twang from her time spent in Nashville.

Two singles have already released, the most recent of which, “Good Fight,” is accompanied by a video filmed at Title Boxing Club in Nashville with female boxers. The song is about her steadfast marriage to her husband for 30 plus years, even through the rough patches. “When You’re My Age,” written with the Love Junkies, is piano-driven with a captivating melody and McKenna’s most expressive vocal. It’s inspired by the high school graduation of her daughter, class of 2020. The track was also selected as the official song for the Class of 2020 by Jostens—the nation’s leading provider of custom class jewelry, graduation products and yearbooks. The song will be featured as part of Jostens’ free online “Virtual Commencement” programs this summer, which have been designed to help high schools and colleges celebrate their Class of 2020 throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

She opens with “This Town is A Woman” featuring Schlapman and Lindsey with harmonies from Kristen Rogers, who becomes a crucial character as a background singer. That leads to the title track where the fictional balladeer endures a significant setback although with the harmonies and pace, the song feels uplifting. Her older sister is the subject of “Marie” while “The Dream” is provocative, imagining her kids meeting a deceased relative they never knew. Maybe some of us have had similar dreams or be inspired to do so. “Uphill” offers encouragement to a struggling friend. “Stuck in High School” is a nostalgic look back for her but is surely formed with observations of her own children at that stage.

“Two Birds” is about a wife and mistress simultaneously hearing a man’s name in conversation, making them both a little crazy. It begins as a quietly strummed tune that comes alive with a burst of female harmonies. The closer, “Till You’re Grown” might be the best example of why McKenna is such a revered and successful songwriter. Conceived three years ago for her daughter Meghan who was a freshman eager to jump into adulthood, McKenna contrasts those naïve impulses with her own mature perspective. The chorus, bolstered with the harmonies, is one of those indelible ones that lingers long after the album ends.

Whether it’s McKenna’s most personal album yet is up for debate. After all, she has ten of them. What’s not debatable are her well-crafted songs and this being another gem that joins her last two. Put McKenna in that same conversation with Gretchen Peters, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Lucinda Williams and whoever else you want to add to that list. Simply put, she’s one of our best right now.

Lori McKenna will perform a special acoustic livestream concert on Friday, July 24 at 8:00 pm ET/7:00pm CT from her hometown venue, Club Passim, in Cambridge, Massachusetts