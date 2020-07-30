Paul Kelly & Paul Grabowsky Shine In Duet Form Via ‘Please Leave Your Light On’















Long-time admirers of Paul Kelly know to expect the unexpected from the brilliant Australian composer, performer and recording artist. Still, Please Leave Your Light On may surprise even died-in-the-wool fans as much as those music lovers only familiar with the man through the anthology issued earlier this year, Songs From the South Greatest Hits 1985-2019, or 2017’s comparatively conventional Life Is Fine.

This record, however, is something else altogether, a duet album consisting of Kelly singing with the piano accompaniment of Paul Grabowsky, in a deliberate evocation of the Tony Bennett and Bill Evans duets as well as those of Nelson Riddle and Frank Sinatra. With the exception of the newly-composed “True To You,” the material is all Kelly originals from prior works of his, except for Grabowsky’s choice of Cole Porter’s “Every Time We Say Goodbye;” as with this reinvention of William Shakespeare’s “Sonnet 138,” it is another nod to the grand tradition.

That expanse of selections renders Please Leave Your Light On another entry in a discography with its own rich history. And this one radiates a unity of purpose that earmarks the best Paul Kelly LPs. As disparate as is the material, though, the simplicity of accompaniment (piano and vocals plus harmonica on the closer “If I Could Start The Day Again”) also brings to mind another two-man collaboration Death’s Dateless Night: here as on that 2016 title, in keeping with the precise choice of songs, the gentle touch of instruments is as delicate as the vocal delivery. Meanwhile, the performances are bereft of sentimentality, permeated instead with a deep and abiding passion.

And there’s an unmistakable, erotic undercurrent to the emotional quotient here. Manifest most overtly on “You Can Put Your Shoes Under My Bed” (plus that aforementioned piece of the Bard’s, which this duo turn into something of a torch song), the carnal overtones are nevertheless no more or less redolent than the spiritual connection, based in a shared recollection, so vividly depicted in “Winter Coat.” And there are also some expressions of near-awe at the wonders nature on “Petrichor” and “God’s Grandeur;” as elsewhere throughout these twelve tracks, Kelly and Grabowsky fully and completely inhabit these songs as an open invitation to their listeners to do the same.

Whether it’s wholly original folk-rock style material under his own name such as Spring And Fall or homage to r&b in the form of 2014’s The Merri Soul Sessions, there’s always plenty going on at and below the surface of a Paul Kelly album. With Please Leave Your Light On, the subtext might well be implicit encouragement to explore the aforementioned two-man enterprises on which this one is tacitly based, not to mention (or at the exclusion of) his own eclectic catalog or Grabowsky’s. Such exploration may very well reveal this roughly forty-five minutes compares quite favorably to any other given release, but the effort expended on this one, given the results, is also highly laudable in and of itself.