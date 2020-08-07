Trombonist/Composer Dr. Javier Nero Presents Stirring Debut Via ‘Freedom’ (ALBUM REVIEW)















Freedom, thusly named for the appreciation of different cultures, is the debut album from trombonist, composer, arranger, and educator, Dr. Javier Nero. Inspired by his multi-cultural ancestry, and amidst the current politically-charged times, Nero has found his sense of freedom in blending jazz with elements of folk, Americana and blues in his attempt to establish the greater good of humanity as the top priority in today’s socio-political climate. The NYC-based trombonist is joined by Tom Kelley (saxophones/flute), Melvin Butler (saxophones), Jean Caze (trumpet/flugelhorn), Tal Cohen (piano), Dion Kerr (bass) and Aaron Kimmel (drums). Special guests include Grammy Award-nominated pianist Shelly Berg, Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Brian Lynch, both former teachers of Nero. Additionally, vocalist Lauren Desberg, guitarist Russ Spiegel, vibraphonist Kyle Athayde, and percussionist Murphy Aucamp join the guest list.

With ancestral roots of African, Western European, Native American, and Hispanic descent, Nero recognizes the importance of exploring and exhibiting one’s true, authentic personality. Growing up in a middle-class white neighborhood in Washington State, the trombonist faced discrimination from both the black and white communities. In this time of elevated recognition of discrimination versus African-Americans and indigenous cultures, Nero’s album arrives right on time.

These are a collection of original compositions written at various points during Javier’s career thus far. Composed just days after graduating from the Juilliard School, the title track is a triumphant and nostalgic opus that features a melody evocative of the Western-European tradition, and American patriotic music. The song melds elements of Americana, along with the blues, as well as African rhythms. Other standout tracks, written during his time at the NYC conservatory, include “Just Let Go,” “Reality,” and “Midnight Groove.” While at the University of Miami, obtaining his masters and doctoral degrees, Javier majored in composition/arranging. It was during this time that the composer took an in-depth look at the timbre and textures of the instruments created through orchestral techniques.

This study went on to yield an array of dynamic compositions including “Crystal Lake” and “I Tried So Hard.” “Just Let Go,” is a gorgeous delicate duet between Nero and Berg while “I Tried So Hard” is an attempt to convey through music the feelings of hopelessness, anger and resentment that so often become apparent during the final days and in the wake of a relationship. “Discord” in which the composer reflects upon the naivety of young love, was issued as the lead single in late June. with the next single “Crystal Lake” appearing in early July.

Throughout Nero dazzles with his robust tone and melodic soloing. Notably, you can hear the distinctive trumpet of Brian Lynch on the opening “Double Vision” and the aforementioned “Crystal Lake.” Berg is heard on “Just Let Go,” “Discord” and the title track. The lovely vocals of Laura Desberg grace the two-part “I Tried So Hard” as well as the latter three where Berg plays. Athayde and Aucamp are on “Cachaca,” “Crystal Lake” and “Discord” while searing guitarist Spiegel, especially strong on “Crystal Lake” also appears on “Cachaca” and “Freedom.”

Hence, the singles and some of the feature tracks are filled with guests while the core septet plays on most of the tunes with some members sitting out when guests are in the chair (i.e. pianist Cohen for example). A prime example of the core septet is “Reality” in which no guests appear. Butler makes his declarative statement on tenor while Kelly takes an exciting alto solo there as he did previously on “I Tried So Hard Part 2.” Cohen’s comping behind the soloists and ensemble parts is impressive, leading to his own fine solo. Jean Caze leads on “Midnight Groove,” another core septet tune, with Kerr prodding the group on electric bass into a strong Nero solo midway before Caze and a low register centered Cohen join the ensemble in taking it to its peppy abrupt climax. The closing “Jam #2 in C# Minor” is another septet delivered piece, a joyous romp with tight ensemble parts where each front line member steps forward – Kelly on soprano, Butler on tenor, Nero on trombone, and Caze on trumpet.



While the album has some genre-bending moments, this is principally a straight-ahead jazz effort, filled with inspired solos, shifting tempos, and mostly highly lyrical turns from all.