Sugar Ray and the Bluetones Feature Late Guitarist Little Charlie Baty on Nimble ‘Too Far From the Bar’ (ALBUM REVIEW)















Surely, we all miss live music, especially when you hear the rollicking jump blues on this latest recording, Too Far from the Bar, by the venerable Sugar Ray and the Bluetones. In fact, due to the virus we cannot say that the New England blues scene is thriving but albums from Anthony Geraci (Daydreams in Blue), Ronnie Earl (Rise Up), Peter Parcek (Mississippi Suitcase), all covered on these pages; and now Sugar Ray and his tight ensemble demonstrate that these cats continue to consistently bring their best to the studio. This one is special. It’s one of the last recordings from the late Little Charlie Baty, (Little Charlie & the Nightcats) who died unexpectedly last March. He was on fire for this session with his retro guitar tones and unpredictable runs. Better yet, producer Duke Robillard hooked up with Little Charlie in some guitar exchanges on select tracks.

The core band, which has had minimal changes over the years, was comprised of master vocalist and harmonicist Sugar Ray Norcia, Charlie Baty, pianist Anthony Geraci, bassist Michael Mudcat Ward, and drummer Neil Gouvin. You may well recognize these names as Ward also plays in Geraci’s band. This writer has a good friend and blues aficionado who once thought Sugar Ray’s music was boring. He needs to hear this one! Take it from one who knows, Duke Robillard, who offers this assessment, “Sugar Ray and the boys- who I’ve known forever it seems – plus Little Charlie on guitar was obviously going to be a killer combination. There was just no doubt about it. Right from the first track it was in the groove. Ray and the guys had written some great material and Sugar pulled out a few obscure tunes that knocked me out. Helping pick takes and make suggestions was part of my job but the vibe and flow of the session made it smooth enough that I even jumped in for a few numbers! The band got to do a few tours with Charlie in the guitar seat and I was fortunate to do one of them on second guitar. These guys were so hot on this session they even set one of multi-track tape machines on fire!”

The incident Robillard refers to is noted in the incendiary original instrumental, aptly titled “Reel Burner,” which is reprised at the end of the album as an alternate take. It’s one of nine originals penned by either Norcia, Geraci, or Ward. Also in that bunch is the title track, the witty “Numb and Dumb,” and “Walk Me Home,” ”Too Little Too Late” from Norcia; the hilarious, cleverly well-delivered by Norcia “The Night I Got Pulled Over” and the guitar dueling “What I Put You Through “from Ward; and “From the Horses Mouth” by Geraci.

The cover tunes picked by these blues musicologists are equally stirring. The album ignites with “Don’t Give No More Than You Can Take,” a jump blues tune originally laid down by the 5 Royales. Others include Sonny Boy Williamson’s “Bluebird Blues, where Norcia blows a storm as he also does on Little Walter’s “Can’t Hold Out.” Jerry McCain’s “My Next Door Neighbor” is in the mix with the album centerpiece at seven-plus minutes being Otis Spann’s “What Will Become of Me,” where Geraci channels both Spann and Pinetop Perkins. The most recognizable of the covers is the standard “I Got a Right to Sing the Blues.”

Baty was around long enough to pen some liner notes too – four lengthy paragraphs worth. Here’s the last one – ‘This historic CD features many original tunes and some spirited guitar exchanges between Duke Robillard and myself. It features the stellar vocals of Ray Norcia and his incredible harp playing. This recording showcases the enthusiasm and originality of two different forces of swing and jump blues, backed by a top-notch band, and guided by one of the premier guitarists and producers of our generation. Blues aged like a fine cognac – don’t stray Too Far from the Bar.”

For many years Monster Mike Welch was in the guitar chair so the band takes on a different tone with the jazzy, often lyrical, often unpredictable lines from Baty. Sugar Ray & the Bluetones are riding strong momentum. Their 2016 Seeing Is Believing earned them BMA nominations for Album of the Year, Band of the Year, and Traditional Blues Album plus an individual nomination for Sugar Ray Norcia (Traditional Blues Male Artist, B.B. King Entertainer of the Year) and additional nomination s for band members in their respective instrument categories. Their 2014 Living Tear to Tear racked up seven Blues Music Award nominations. Too Far from the Bar is as strong, if not stronger than those two brilliant albums. Sugar Ray‘s vocals have never sounded better, let alone the guitar work from two masters and the rhythm section headed by Geraci. Given the sentiment for Little Charlie, it may well push them beyond just the nomination stage.