Jules Shear Brings Graceful Minamilist Folk To New LP ‘Slower’ (ALBUM REVIEW)















With the bulk of the material written for mid-tempo performances at their speediest, Jules Shears’ Slower lives up to its title. The wordplay however, is lively enough to contrast the generally contemplative tone of the ten tunes and there’s just enough that’s (comparatively) upbeat to render the LP stirring.

Certainly the highly-pedigreed rhythm section give the lie to the perception of the frontman as the (overly) meditative sort pictured on the back cover. Sara Lee gained fame playing in the Gang of Four, then King Crimson linchpin Robert Fripp’s League of Gentlemen, while drummer Joe Magistro most recently anchored Rich Robinson’s extraordinary group The Magpie Salute; their dual presence on “Smart” pleasantly distracts from reading the enclosed lyrics, a cerebral exercise that might leave the impression the author is a bit too clever for his own good.

Shear is, in fact, more than a glib pure pop composer who’s had his profile elevated by the Bangles’ and Cyndi Lauper’s covers turned mainstream hits (“If She Knew What She Wants” and “All Through The Night.” Quite the contrary, as on “Until Now” (the song from whence this record draws its name), Jules proffers tacit acceptance of the passage of time and the corollary aging process: to his credit, though, the current resident of Woodstock, New York (where Lee Danziger engineered, co-produced and played on these recordings) doesn’t belabor his intimations of mortality.

Likewise, melancholy reflections echo through John Sebastian’s bittersweet harp during “Sugar All Day.” The auteur’s narrative merely hints at the growth that’s occurred in the interim since those preoccupations, an impression deepened by the somber tones of Pepe’s acoustic piano. In addition to that same keyboard accompaniment, the unexpected entry of a banjo adds a subdued yet lighthearted twist to on “Between Hell and Hello,” another tune that’s inordinately sober, at least on the surface.

Muted yet expansive arrangements benefit certain other cuts here too. For instance, voices, electric guitar and a touch of organ successfully serve the purpose of bringing internal dialogue to epiphany on “Feels Like Fall.” And even though “Today Like Tomorrow” proceeds like the archetypal torch song, it transcends mere style to actually become inner reflection brought to life through the delicate musicianship. Such timeless virtues might well have stood out in sharper relief, however, if followed by something more uptempo than the music-box lilt of “One Pretty Please.”

That said, the continued use of rain as poetic metaphor finds its ideal means of delivery in Shear’s lightly-nasal, doleful voice on “Call It Love.” In the end, Slower ends up like that whispered voice the listener might wish was a bit louder, but nevertheless finds it worth the effort to listen.