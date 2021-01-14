LISTEN: Teen Mortgage Lays Down Fiery Raw & Blown Out Garage Rock On ‘Such Is Life”















Teen Mortgage formed in early 2017 in Washington DC. The Garage Rock duo immediately earned local recognition after playing their first show with Acid Dad and IAN SWEET and their second gig supporting Ron Gallo. Teen Mortgage began touring the east coast and garnered support slots with notable bands Surf Curse, Big Business, Alex Lahey, The Chats, Bass Drum of Death, JEFF The Brotherhood, Mike Krol, and The Coathangers.

Check out the vivacious neo punk meets raw indie metal of “Such Is Life” (below). With urgent vocals and thunderous guitar chords, Teen Mortgage has a poignant song-writing advantage that makes them winners in the game of “check me out.” Think Ty Segall as his most fiery and you get a sense of what Teen Mortgage is laying down here…

“We wanted to remind everyone that as Americans we are forced into contributing to a societal hierarchy that doesn’t contribute back. Generations of people have been conditioned to think ‘well, such is life,” says the duo.