Bass Legend Charnett Moffett Refines Sound, Delivering with Trio/Quartet ‘New Love’ (ALBUM REVIEW)















Acclaimed bassist-composer and bandleader Charnett Moffett, as he’s been prone to do throughout his storied career, refines his sound once again for New Love, his seventh leader release for Motema Music and his 17th overall. The album is a celebration of love for a couple and humanity in a broader sense. Moffett and his long-time collaborator, guitarist/vocalist Jana Herzen. Also aboard to complete the trio that plays the first five tracks is drummer Corey Garcia. This trio is joined by multi-reedist Irwin Hall to form a quartet for the second half of the album with drummer Malick Koly instead of Garcia on two tracks. Moffett wanted more space than he had on his previous quintet album and, as such, removed the piano. His is an unusual ensemble in that the electric fretless bass, often played in the upper registers, is the lead instrument. The concept was to approach the studio without rehearsals and have the musicians learn the new material on-site, forcing them to carefully listen and to engage in dialogue which is often in a call and response mode. This is enhanced by vocals and spoken words that appear on the last four of the dozen tracks.

“Swinging in the Realms” opens with a happy, childish, singalong melody with Moffett and Herzen playing in unison before they enter into counterpoint, call and response which is a common thread running through the album. You hear it in the opening to “We Remember,” marked also by Moffet’s use of the wah-wah pedal and some shimmering cymbal work from Garcia. Mostly, though it’s Herzen’s guitar reacting to Moffett’s melodic thrusts and short bursts that impresses here. “Little Flowers” is a reflective, tender piece, again with a lovely melody inspired by Bach and Jobim. “Today” features the tandem melodic lead of Moffett and Herzen with another strong inventive use of cymbals by Garcia. The final trio piece, “Higher Dimensions” is rooted in harmolodics, innovated by Ornette Coleman, with whom Moffett played earlier in his career. The bassist again uses the wah-wah pedal to great effect.

“I Didn’t Know” introduces the quartet renderings, with the sound of Hall’s tenor joining with Moffett and Herzen on the ensemble parts in the most atmospheric of these pieces. He then solos on tenor in “Flying in the Air,” at times becoming the lead improviser and at others, Moffett’s counterpoint foil for the many rapid runs, Koly, who is perhaps best known as the drummer for the recently departed Wallace Roney and a distinctive melody-driven approach, takes to the kit for “ETQ” and “Love for the People,” with Hall soaring on soprano for the psychedelic-infused, repetitively refrained former and playing both soprano and tenor on the latter.

The title track, with Hall on alto flute, introduces Moffett’s vocal and lyrics for the first time as this segment of the album overtly celebrates his recent marriage as indicated directly to be the title of the next track, “Spirit and Bride Song,” which is another trio rendering with Moffett carrying the melody which Herzen echoes in her wordless vocals to augment Moffett’s spoken words, in a very African sounding piece. That vibe extends into “Love for the People,” which even without a reggae backdrop, somehow conjures Bob Marley in the chorus. Koly’s drum work impresses as do the brief solo spots from Hall’s tenor first and later his soprano as well as a sprinkling of notes from Herzen. “Rejoice” returns to the trio format, with Moffett’s and Herzen’s voices conveying joy as his bass rumbles beneath before all three trio members engage in conversation to bring it home. The leader’s use of the wah-wah pedal and effects makes his bass sound like a horn in places, revealing a special sound that may be unique to Moffett.

These jubilant tones throughout make for a different listen. It’s not often where the rhythm instruments carry the melody and voices, especially in the chanting sections, hold down the groove. There’s plenty of uplifting melodious moments and just enough free jazz and interplay to keep the listener engaged.

Moffett will be in residency at Yoshi’s in Oakland as a duo during the week of June 23 and as a trio on July 25. Visit www.CharnettMoffet.com for details.